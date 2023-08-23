First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hovers Below $26K

Australia will not be making any decision on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for some years due to several unresolved issues that surfaced at the end of the pilot project, the country's central bank announced on Wednesday. "Given the many issues that are yet to be resolved, any decision on a CBDC in Australia is likely to be some years away," the report said, with the caveat that the project did not set out to provide a complete assessment of the costs, benefits, risks and other implications of introducing a CBDC. "Instead, it was more narrowly focused on exploring how a CBDC could be used by industry to enhance the functioning of the payments system."