Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Sends $1M ETH to Coinbase

Bitcoin
$25,959.72-0.69%
Ethereum
$1,669.94-0.13%
Binance Coin
$210.18-3.49%
XRP
$0.52710568-4.75%
Cardano
$0.26624758-0.60%
Dogecoin
$0.06313522-2.88%
Solana
$21.13-3.60%
Tron
$0.07513440+0.29%
Polkadot
$4.49-1.02%
Polygon
$0.56920569-2.17%
Litecoin
$65.45+0.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000815-3.94%
Toncoin
$1.36-2.89%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,137.31-1.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$187.49-0.76%
Avalanche
$10.58-2.94%
Uniswap
$4.83-1.45%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.87-0.81%
Stellar
$0.12453200-4.96%
Chainlink
$6.16-0.45%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.66%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.43%
Monero
$147.89-0.10%
OKB
$43.08-2.59%
Ethereum Classic
$15.90+2.21%
Cosmos
$7.63-3.23%
Hedera
$0.06332096+0.55%
Filecoin
$3.54-1.61%
Internet Computer
$3.54-1.34%
Lido DAO
$1.67-1.21%
Quant
$100.57-0.60%
Cronos
$0.05210988-0.62%
Aptos
$5.99-1.46%
Arbitrum
$1.01-2.74%
VeChain
$0.01620541-1.31%
Optimism
$1.52+1.96%
NEAR Protocol
$1.15-1.83%
Maker
$1,098.66-1.10%
Kaspa
$0.04338285+3.02%
The Graph
$0.09290420-2.94%
Aave
$56.70-0.70%
XDC Network
$0.05578345-4.22%
Algorand
$0.09520414-2.97%
USDD
$0.99904329-0.34%
MultiverseX
$27.22-3.34%
Immutable X
$0.60456330-2.39%
Synthetix
$2.11-7.14%
The Sandbox
$0.32889749-3.45%
Stacks
$0.47913976-3.52%
Tezos
$0.69248601-2.05%
Axie Infinity
$4.93-2.29%
EOS
$0.57630000-2.50%
Injective Protocol
$7.54-5.17%
Theta
$0.61971184-2.45%
Bitcoin SV
$31.06+0.83%
Fantom
$0.20711460-2.43%
ApeCoin
$1.56-5.66%
Decentraland
$0.30260668-2.49%
Radix
$0.05346922-0.56%
GateToken
$3.91+0.31%
Render Token
$1.39-4.54%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.31%
Kava.io
$0.71355236-0.56%
NEO
$7.16-2.00%
Gala
$0.01974728-3.96%
THORChain
$1.65-10.16%
Rocket Pool
$24.74-3.44%
Flow
$0.45957985-3.01%
PAX Gold
$1,894.47-0.19%
KuCoin Token
$4.86-1.34%
eCash
$0.00002394-3.18%
Frax Share
$6.21-1.29%
Klaytn
$0.14145492-2.33%
Chiliz
$0.06473125-1.82%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48977354-3.86%
IOTA
$0.14502437-2.69%
Casper
$0.03573667-2.12%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042-2.20%
Mina
$0.40536983-3.56%
Luna Classic
$0.00006600-2.14%
Sui
$0.53048726-6.34%
Huobi Token
$2.41+0.34%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87687665-0.85%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.68%
GMX
$37.59-2.64%
dYdX
$1.94-3.15%
Nexo
$0.58257498-2.30%
Dash
$26.59-2.96%
Woo Network
$0.17384517-0.67%
Flare
$0.01313542-0.88%
Arweave
$4.50-1.58%
Astar
$0.06099706-3.48%
Compound
$41.88-3.46%
Zilliqa
$0.01689810-2.24%
PancakeSwap
$1.29-3.37%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.19+1.26%
Conflux
$0.12861936-3.34%
Gnosis
$101.24+0.95%
Osmosis
$0.42657775-4.34%
Helium
$1.79-2.60%
Illuvium
$45.24-1.65%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17081000-2.61%
1inch Network
$0.24597930-2.66%
Enjin
$0.23995011-3.96%
Convex Finance
$2.93-0.89%
Qtum
$2.22-3.06%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.25-0.80%
Loopring
$0.18405169-3.16%
NEM
$0.02508885-2.84%
Mask Network
$2.74-2.08%
SingularityNET
$0.18042405-2.10%
Celo
$0.42459742-2.83%
Fetch.ai
$0.20449196-2.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.05-2.68%
Oasis Network
$0.04076917-3.98%
Zcash
$24.66-1.48%
Decred
$13.10-2.33%
Ankr
$0.01985996-4.50%
Holo
$0.00110652-2.85%
Beldex
$0.03449685-4.34%
BLUR
$0.22004155-4.69%
Worldcoin
$1.48-3.46%
Ravencoin
$0.01575954-2.56%
FLOKI
$0.00001857-3.33%
Stepn
$0.16735607-2.13%
Kusama
$20.33-1.81%
Livepeer
$6.22-1.41%
Yearn Finance
$5,409.51-6.39%
Golem
$0.17707655-3.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.42%
Audius
$0.15679498-2.92%
Wemix
$0.54976906-2.88%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22381330-1.68%
Aragon
$4.29-5.03%
SafePal
$0.45452258+8.54%
ICON
$0.17102173-3.48%
JasmyCoin
$0.00336102-4.16%
Balancer
$3.65-1.81%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43853821-2.21%
SXP
$0.26489246-1.76%
Waves
$1.52-2.35%
Merit Circle
$0.32945919-7.88%
EthereumPoW
$1.37-1.72%
Siacoin
$0.00284436-2.54%
Moonbeam
$0.19955734-1.94%
Wax
$0.04113484-2.65%
Band Protocol
$1.01-3.29%
Biconomy
$0.21500319-2.79%
Axelar
$0.36321211-2.36%
IoTeX
$0.01418290-2.16%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30672442-0.99%
TerraUSD
$0.01297832-0.48%
Harmony
$0.00997016-2.24%
Gains Network
$3.84-1.26%
Amp
$0.00206511-2.15%
Core
$0.74870421-1.98%
DigiByte
$0.00682247-3.16%
Stargate Finance
$0.54884293-2.03%
Sushiswap
$0.57724090-3.03%
Polymath Network
$0.12210000-0.08%
Kadena
$0.44206130-3.39%
Lisk
$0.71207106-2.69%
UMA Protocol
$1.40-2.83%
Skale
$0.02188970-3.07%
Horizen
$7.20-1.43%
Kyber Network
$0.53767331-2.56%
PlayDapp
$0.16602133-2.80%
Nervos Network
$0.00267874-4.24%
Cartesi
$0.11957886-3.63%
Synapse
$0.45009528-2.28%
Joe
$0.24675843-2.67%
OriginTrail
$0.21951432-1.68%
API3
$0.93960714-3.60%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-4.40%
Nano
$0.57905517-2.72%
Liquity
$0.81596238-2.38%
Coin98
$0.13652311-3.49%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16-5.40%
iExec RLC
$1.03-3.71%
Radiant Capital
$0.24624016-2.77%
Powerledger
$0.16927096+18.34%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01463458-6.88%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.42%
Steem
$0.16040751-2.74%
Numeraire
$11.16-3.74%
OMG Network
$0.48573343-0.90%
Celer Network
$0.01177765-3.07%
Radicle
$1.32-3.48%
Marlin
$0.00807911-1.75%
Syscoin
$0.08860780-3.54%
Dent
$0.00065975-2.54%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00145572-2.65%
WINkLink
$0.00006286-1.58%
Secret
$0.28559766-5.36%
Bancor
$0.40826478-1.78%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76430527-3.39%
Stormx
$0.00537150-1.73%
Hashflow
$0.33229005-3.65%
Verge
$0.00347964-3.90%
Civic
$0.07153141-2.59%
SPACE ID
$0.19732592-2.13%
MetisDAO
$12.96-1.64%
NKN
$0.08419914-1.87%
Bifrost
$0.03871063-5.94%
Gitcoin
$0.87369094-3.53%
Bluzelle
$0.12887665+16.34%
MOBOX
$0.25490294+1.80%
Galxe
$1.12-5.80%
Request
$0.06757507-0.70%
Keep Network
$0.09447371+1.04%
Sweat Economy
$0.00663095-0.71%
Chromia
$0.09037835-3.08%
Sun Token
$0.00524507-0.49%
Celsius
$0.11749534-2.62%
WazirX
$0.10679361+4.52%
COTI
$0.03971543-3.45%
Ren
$0.04821821-2.51%
Spell Token
$0.00039900-2.44%
XYO Network
$0.00329002-0.20%
Verasity
$0.00424693-1.66%
Raydium
$0.18991610-3.30%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22825089-7.48%
Boba Network
$0.12107489-4.05%
Aavegotchi
$0.79976630-0.07%
Badger DAO
$2.05-1.35%
Voyager Token
$0.13599423-1.36%
Origin Protocol
$0.07877705-2.75%
ARPA
$0.04022489-3.36%
Adventure Gold
$0.50241466-2.02%
Maple
$4.87-0.15%
Orchid
$0.06413627+3.63%
MOON
$0.35186278-0.53%
Alien Worlds
$0.01021136-3.01%
SuperRare
$0.06021819-4.13%
CEEK VR
$0.04344773-1.98%
Moonriver
$4.53-2.07%
Storj
$0.23452801-2.22%
Index Chain
$0.04379608-4.16%
LCX
$0.04267235+0.20%
TrueFi
$0.03043485-0.68%
RACA
$0.00009615-2.98%
Rally
$0.00639985-2.54%
Travala.com
$0.59559279+2.11%
GAS
$2.24-3.01%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41702578-3.30%
Reef
$0.00129948-3.06%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.29+4.67%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13380320-0.50%
Saitama
$0.00064602-1.18%
LooksRare
$0.05264824-3.88%
Ethernity
$1.47-2.97%
Polkastarter
$0.25800689-1.36%
DIA
$0.22173553-1.38%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-4.22%
BarnBridge
$2.60-3.13%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20274821-1.81%
Enzyme
$15.82-1.89%
Keep3rV1
$46.04-2.03%
Virtua
$0.02061026-3.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14620544+1.61%
Onyxcoin
$0.00086357+2.50%
MXC
$0.00885618+24.12%
Alchemix
$11.18-4.62%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.10%
Velas
$0.00812477-1.28%
Star Atlas
$0.00146127-1.81%
CLV
$0.03231211-2.33%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.18-9.90%
0x
$0.17663969-3.00%
Decentral Games
$0.02235724-4.06%
Serum
$0.04068069-7.81%
district0x
$0.01928920-3.61%
Harvest Finance
$21.54-1.15%
StaFi
$0.24929887-1.24%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073-2.32%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00334798-0.21%
Rarible
$0.96104924-0.26%
Bonk
$0.00000025-9.81%
Augur
$1.37+7.27%
Tokemak
$0.53319797+0.79%
Tamadoge
$0.00781237-5.15%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01007634-0.68%
Quantstamp
$0.01015686-1.32%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01546352+2.37%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04046052-3.03%
FTX Token
$1.04-2.84%
Braintrust
$0.28363264-2.23%
Pepe
$0.00000110-3.96%
BitDAO
$0.43372420+4.07%
Threshold
$0.01916088-2.79%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08260698-2.90%
Human
$0.04941387-1.53%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.54%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.07%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.94%
Tether
$1.00-0.46%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.70%
Dai
$1.00-0.52%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Sends $1M ETH to Coinbase

Vitalik Buterin transferred over $1 million worth of ether to crypto exchange Coinbase on Monday.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconAug 21, 2023 at 10:09 a.m. UTC
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin(CoinDesk)

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin(CoinDesk)

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin deposited 600 ether (ETH), which is around $1 million worth of the cryptocurrency, to crypto exchange Coinbase on Monday, according to data from Ethereum blockchain scanning website, etherscan.

The move comes as ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization suffered a 10% decline over the last seven days, amid a broad market downturn which saw traders witness $1 billion in liquidations. Ether has recovered slightly on Monday, trading in the green over the last 24 hours at $1,700.

On Sunday, Buterin repaid 250,000 RAI and withdrew $1.6 million worth of ether, according to on-chain tracker, lookonchain. RAI is a non-pegged stablecoin backed by ETH.

It is not clear why the Ethereum co-founder transferred the ether to centralized exchange Coinbase.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.