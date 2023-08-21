Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Sends $1M ETH to Coinbase
Vitalik Buterin transferred over $1 million worth of ether to crypto exchange Coinbase on Monday.
The move comes as ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization suffered a 10% decline over the last seven days, amid a broad market downturn which saw traders witness $1 billion in liquidations. Ether has recovered slightly on Monday, trading in the green over the last 24 hours at $1,700.
On Sunday, Buterin repaid 250,000 RAI and withdrew $1.6 million worth of ether, according to on-chain tracker, lookonchain. RAI is a non-pegged stablecoin backed by ETH.
It is not clear why the Ethereum co-founder transferred the ether to centralized exchange Coinbase.
