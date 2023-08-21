Bitcoin Bulls Mull the Meaning of New Fed Messaging on Inflation and Interest Rates

Ahead of the talk, the WSJ’s Nick Timaros – known as the Fed Whisperer for his close contacts within the U.S. central bank – Monday morning wrote a column suggesting officials believe the so-called neutral rate of interest could be far higher than previously thought. It’s a fairly wonkish subject, but the takeaway is that the Fed’s benchmark fed funds target – currently at 5.25%-5.50% – could stay a lot higher for a lot longer than market participants expect.