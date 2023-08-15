The Secular Investment Case for Bitcoin and Crypto Adoption Remains Intact: Coinbase

Artificial intelligence is expected to have a major impact on the global economy. AI and the accompanying technology will be transformational across industries and will be one of the most important secular investment themes over the next 10 years, said Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley (MS) in a report last week. Rival investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) predicts that AI adoption will likely start to have a meaningful impact on the U.S. economy sometime between 2025 and 20230.