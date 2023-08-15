First Mover Americas: Europe's First Spot Bitcoin ETF Opens in Holland

Bitcoin
$29,355.11+0.15%
Ethereum
$1,841.00-0.11%
Binance Coin
$238.84-0.67%
XRP
$0.62976229-0.84%
Dogecoin
$0.07438922-0.96%
Cardano
$0.28905987-0.08%
Solana
$24.81+1.92%
Tron
$0.07704868-0.49%
Polygon
$0.67785242-1.08%
Polkadot
$4.98-0.42%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001028-2.27%
Litecoin
$81.78-0.05%
Toncoin
$1.48+2.69%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,485.08-0.24%
Uniswap
$6.24+0.94%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.73+2.75%
Avalanche
$12.33+0.01%
Chainlink
$7.31-2.53%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99+1.16%
Stellar
$0.13448800-1.52%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.65%
Monero
$157.74-1.06%
OKB
$46.40-0.89%
TrueUSD
$0.99964889-0.31%
Cosmos
$8.48-0.13%
Ethereum Classic
$17.29-1.04%
Hedera
$0.07323352+11.08%
Internet Computer
$4.08-0.54%
Filecoin
$4.04-1.74%
Lido DAO
$1.82-0.56%
Aptos
$6.99-1.49%
Cronos
$0.05650397-0.98%
Quant
$101.61-0.96%
Arbitrum
$1.15-0.13%
VeChain
$0.01850262-0.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.58%
Maker
$1,230.15-2.52%
Optimism
$1.52-2.86%
The Graph
$0.10787775-0.87%
Aave
$65.16-1.31%
Algorand
$0.11328615-2.76%
XDC Network
$0.06008897-3.23%
Stacks
$0.58169760-0.96%
The Sandbox
$0.39089954-1.65%
Synthetix
$2.47-1.36%
EOS
$0.71111253-0.81%
MultiverseX
$30.67-1.83%
Kaspa
$0.03926127-7.65%
Immutable X
$0.70232110+0.08%
Theta
$0.76409025+0.92%
Axie Infinity
$5.79-2.40%
ApeCoin
$2.04-3.81%
Tezos
$0.78200000-2.01%
USDD
$0.99612890-0.21%
Bitcoin SV
$35.71+0.37%
Fantom
$0.24136287-0.57%
Decentraland
$0.36162130-0.68%
Render Token
$1.72-1.48%
Radix
$0.06092615+10.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.41-4.03%
NEO
$8.42-1.95%
Gala
$0.02293572-1.53%
Kava.io
$0.83001802-1.37%
Flow
$0.54639592-2.49%
eCash
$0.00002905-0.98%
GateToken
$4.07-0.60%
Rocket Pool
$27.24+0.20%
KuCoin Token
$5.51-0.78%
Chiliz
$0.07503823-1.88%
Frax Share
$6.95+2.29%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99975456-0.24%
Klaytn
$0.15707505-1.73%
Curve DAO Token
$0.58087134-0.76%
PAX Gold
$1,920.96-0.54%
IOTA
$0.16896673-1.43%
THORChain
$1.55+11.01%
Mina
$0.47822700-1.44%
Luna Classic
$0.00007813-1.31%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.92%
Casper
$0.03817245-2.75%
Sui
$0.58862064-2.10%
GMX
$47.23-0.78%
Huobi Token
$2.57-0.72%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95414948+2.02%
Conflux
$0.18629237+0.10%
dYdX
$2.18-2.84%
Compound
$54.59-1.19%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
Dash
$31.54-1.97%
Nexo
$0.63463782-1.96%
Arweave
$5.40+0.46%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.49+0.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02008023-2.43%
Woo Network
$0.19252489+0.16%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-0.81%
Flare
$0.01475389-0.69%
1inch Network
$0.30602900-2.31%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20765000-0.35%
Illuvium
$51.45-3.69%
Enjin
$0.28769302-3.29%
Mask Network
$3.46-1.36%
Gnosis
$109.68-1.39%
Osmosis
$0.46019920-0.75%
Loopring
$0.21984194-1.46%
SingularityNET
$0.21752025-0.31%
Qtum
$2.51-3.25%
NEM
$0.02925145-1.64%
Astar
$0.05796952-3.25%
Helium
$1.81+0.31%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.76-1.08%
Convex Finance
$3.17-0.43%
Celo
$0.49345478-2.43%
FLOKI
$0.00002475+3.79%
Zcash
$29.29-1.18%
Oasis Network
$0.04777545-1.38%
BLUR
$0.28011097-0.72%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.90-2.36%
Holo
$0.00127302-2.49%
Fetch.ai
$0.21551615-4.12%
Stepn
$0.20365350-1.27%
Decred
$14.45-2.48%
Worldcoin
$1.74-4.31%
Kusama
$24.04-0.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01796817-1.60%
Audius
$0.18941493-2.31%
Beldex
$0.03715120+0.06%
Golem
$0.20706077-1.32%
Yearn Finance
$6,140.38-2.26%
ICON
$0.20845626-2.28%
Livepeer
$7.01-7.25%
Ankr
$0.02405952-1.38%
Wemix
$0.61371730-0.63%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.54900144-2.90%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393737-2.49%
Waves
$1.89-2.27%
SXP
$0.32672898-1.56%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+0.08%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.09%
Balancer
$4.20-2.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23165418+0.65%
Siacoin
$0.00341386-1.68%
SafePal
$0.46334952-1.00%
IoTeX
$0.01813869-0.93%
Aragon
$4.23-5.66%
Wax
$0.04888868-1.87%
Moonbeam
$0.22803198-1.75%
Biconomy
$0.25839805-4.28%
Merit Circle
$0.34836906+9.60%
Band Protocol
$1.16-2.56%
Sushiswap
$0.78674763-0.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34157637-3.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01514242+1.47%
Gains Network
$4.75-2.77%
Axelar
$0.38749215+0.17%
Harmony
$0.01137115-1.21%
Amp
$0.00238932-1.71%
Core
$0.86125598+0.70%
DigiByte
$0.00783780-1.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.62937531-2.33%
Skale
$0.02727858-2.90%
Kadena
$0.52076926-2.69%
Kyber Network
$0.68271216-0.80%
Polymath Network
$0.13490000-1.03%
Lisk
$0.83482322-1.51%
UMA Protocol
$1.62-2.43%
Horizen
$8.41-3.96%
Cartesi
$0.15453758-1.43%
PlayDapp
$0.19553025+1.25%
Synapse
$0.55884524-2.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00314744-6.37%
Joe
$0.29830389-3.37%
API3
$1.16-7.01%
iExec RLC
$1.25-3.19%
Liquity
$0.97415662-1.74%
Coin98
$0.15817252-3.72%
Nano
$0.65268518-0.33%
Radiant Capital
$0.29045789-1.02%
OriginTrail
$0.22586991-4.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01719992-2.80%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.54+6.52%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-2.74%
Numeraire
$13.13-2.15%
Steem
$0.18541441-2.40%
Radicle
$1.62-1.19%
Celer Network
$0.01422586-2.51%
OMG Network
$0.56002444-3.99%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.25%
Secret
$0.35833348+8.20%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.96909923+0.53%
Syscoin
$0.10445458-2.17%
Stormx
$0.00675630+0.14%
Marlin
$0.00918212+3.49%
SPACE ID
$0.25770894-1.58%
Dent
$0.00077044-2.53%
Gitcoin
$1.14-0.29%
Civic
$0.08623492-1.59%
Powerledger
$0.16075818-2.70%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165152-1.32%
Bancor
$0.46770934-6.20%
Celsius
$0.16129930+1.26%
Hashflow
$0.38066721-4.16%
Verge
$0.00403525-6.08%
Chromia
$0.11467108-4.46%
NKN
$0.10069195-5.55%
WINkLink
$0.00006740-0.96%
MetisDAO
$14.65-3.81%
Keep Network
$0.11449541+1.17%
Yield Guild Games
$0.32700132-4.70%
Bifrost
$0.04339811-0.50%
Request
$0.07818105-1.22%
COTI
$0.04790102-4.17%
MOBOX
$0.28142634-2.56%
Ren
$0.05651965-2.58%
Spell Token
$0.00047196-4.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00695661+1.23%
Sun Token
$0.00565973+3.00%
Galxe
$1.16-4.97%
WazirX
$0.11551626-2.77%
ARPA
$0.05274763-3.55%
MOON
$0.47886264-0.31%
Badger DAO
$2.47+10.84%
XYO Network
$0.00349939-0.48%
Adventure Gold
$0.62339166-2.19%
Raydium
$0.21516435+1.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.91261466-4.10%
Alien Worlds
$0.01264494-6.43%
Voyager Token
$0.15617380-1.93%
Origin Protocol
$0.09110373-4.65%
Boba Network
$0.13305764-1.32%
Verasity
$0.00439934+0.69%
SuperRare
$0.07301620+0.38%
Maple
$5.27-0.90%
Storj
$0.28833708-2.06%
Index Chain
$0.05369174-2.72%
TrueFi
$0.03797002-4.38%
CEEK VR
$0.04856720+1.82%
Rally
$0.00803100+14.32%
Moonriver
$5.32+1.74%
Orchid
$0.06648299-8.38%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52649080-2.86%
RACA
$0.00011082-0.48%
GAS
$2.63-1.43%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16713606+10.68%
LCX
$0.04644993-2.39%
Reef
$0.00156211-3.81%
Bluzelle
$0.08108510-24.53%
Polkastarter
$0.31231633-1.56%
Saitama
$0.00069362-0.43%
Ethernity
$1.61+0.59%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.48+7.21%
Travala.com
$0.57379664-1.15%
LooksRare
$0.05246180-5.07%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24839332-2.50%
DIA
$0.25584960-2.59%
BarnBridge
$3.01-0.93%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92-1.79%
Virtua
$0.02561943-1.92%
Keep3rV1
$55.11+1.08%
Enzyme
$18.11-0.55%
Alchemix
$13.14-1.73%
Onyxcoin
$0.00098860-0.38%
Velas
$0.00929825-1.53%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15071103-2.06%
CLV
$0.03788799-2.61%
Star Atlas
$0.00164336+1.81%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.14%
MXC
$0.00888493+1.38%
Decentral Games
$0.02905250-5.62%
0x
$0.22232049-2.29%
Serum
$0.05254018-27.62%
district0x
$0.02418948-9.92%
Harvest Finance
$24.91-0.57%
StaFi
$0.29529845-1.66%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.21-3.05%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368493-0.77%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000079-8.27%
Bonk
$0.00000033+0.61%
Rarible
$1.01-1.08%
Augur
$1.41-0.23%
Tokemak
$0.60343690+1.77%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01175217-3.97%
Tamadoge
$0.00773641-7.03%
Quantstamp
$0.01034508-2.64%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01581544-12.69%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04745229-1.28%
FTX Token
$1.13-3.21%
Braintrust
$0.28255926-2.22%
Pepe
$0.00000136-3.62%
BitDAO
$0.46221905-0.02%
Threshold
$0.02320373-1.98%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10489549-1.67%
Human
$0.03942111-1.99%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.24%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.16+0.29%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.49%
Tether
$0.99835376-0.27%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.49%
Dai
$1.00-0.41%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

First Mover Americas: Europe's First Spot Bitcoin ETF Opens in Holland

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for August 15, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconAug 15, 2023 at 12:39 p.m. UTC
(Unsplash, Kanchanara)

(Unsplash, Kanchanara)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CD

Top Stories

London-based Jacobi Asset Management has listed Europe's first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Euronext Amsterdam nearly two years after it was first approved. The Jacobi FT Wilshere Bitcoin ETF is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and will trade under the ticker "BCOIN." Custody for the fund is provided by Fidelity Digital Assets and trading firm Flow Traders operates as market maker, Jacobi announced on Tuesday. Jacobi first won approval for the fund in October 2021 with plans to list it in 2022. However the firm opted to push back its plans due to the difficult crypto market conditions last year.

The investment case for bitcoin (BTC) could be compelling as investors look to navigate some of the current uncertainties in the global macro landscape, Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Thursday. The structural factors affecting inflation are changing with the advent of new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), and this may herald a new era of loose monetary policy, the report said. Coinbase notes that government spending in the U.S. has increased, keeping economic growth stable but boosting the cost of servicing the country’s debt over the next few years.

Bitcoin and ether remained little-changed on Tuesday, trading at $29,350 and $1,840, respectively. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value has struggled to find directional momentum over the past few weeks, trading in an exceedingly tight range. A possible catalyst for shaking the market up would be a spot bitcoin ETF. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may or may not make a decision soon, analysts are expecting a court to deliver a verdict – perhaps as soon as today – in Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC over its plans to convert its bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF. With most of the crypto market flat, Hedera Hashgraphs HBAR continues to outperform, climbing 12% over the past 24 hours.

Trending Posts

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.