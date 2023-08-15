First Mover Americas: Europe's First Spot Bitcoin ETF Opens in Holland

Bitcoin and ether remained little-changed on Tuesday, trading at $29,350 and $1,840, respectively. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value has struggled to find directional momentum over the past few weeks, trading in an exceedingly tight range. A possible catalyst for shaking the market up would be a spot bitcoin ETF. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may or may not make a decision soon, analysts are expecting a court to deliver a verdict – perhaps as soon as today – in Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC over its plans to convert its bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF. With most of the crypto market flat, Hedera Hashgraphs HBAR continues to outperform, climbing 12% over the past 24 hours.