First Mover Americas: Europe's First Spot Bitcoin ETF Opens in Holland
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for August 15, 2023.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
London-based Jacobi Asset Management has listed Europe's first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Euronext Amsterdam nearly two years after it was first approved. The Jacobi FT Wilshere Bitcoin ETF is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and will trade under the ticker "BCOIN." Custody for the fund is provided by Fidelity Digital Assets and trading firm Flow Traders operates as market maker, Jacobi announced on Tuesday. Jacobi first won approval for the fund in October 2021 with plans to list it in 2022. However the firm opted to push back its plans due to the difficult crypto market conditions last year.
The investment case for bitcoin (BTC) could be compelling as investors look to navigate some of the current uncertainties in the global macro landscape, Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Thursday. The structural factors affecting inflation are changing with the advent of new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), and this may herald a new era of loose monetary policy, the report said. Coinbase notes that government spending in the U.S. has increased, keeping economic growth stable but boosting the cost of servicing the country’s debt over the next few years.
Bitcoin and ether remained little-changed on Tuesday, trading at $29,350 and $1,840, respectively. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value has struggled to find directional momentum over the past few weeks, trading in an exceedingly tight range. A possible catalyst for shaking the market up would be a spot bitcoin ETF. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may or may not make a decision soon, analysts are expecting a court to deliver a verdict – perhaps as soon as today – in Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC over its plans to convert its bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF. With most of the crypto market flat, Hedera Hashgraphs HBAR continues to outperform, climbing 12% over the past 24 hours.
Trending Posts
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.