HBAR Rallies on FedNow Addition of Hedera-Based Dropp

According to a report by Messari, Hadera’s average daily active accounts have grown 288% year-to-date, jumping from 3,500 to 13,500 by Q2 2023. In terms of average daily creation of new accounts, there was a 340% surge over that same period, said Messari. The main driver behind the uptick in activity in Q2 was propelled by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the main driver of NFT activity being Karateka, a Web3 game built by GameOn leveraging the IP of Karate Combat. The report noted that last year’s activity was primarily driven by DeFi.