First Mover Americas: Hedera’s Token Gains on Fed Move

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent back to jail ahead of his October trial on seven federal criminal charges after a federal judge revoked his release on bond Friday afternoon, saying the former crypto heavyweight appears to have tried to tamper with witnesses. Bankman-Fried is willing "to risk crossing the line in an effort to get right up to [the line], wherever it is," said U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York. Bankman-Fried's lawyers said they will appeal the decision and asked that Bankman-Fried remain free until the appeal is heard. The judge rejected that motion.