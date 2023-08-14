BALD Developer Sends $12M Back to Ethereum After Spectacular Mess Up

Bald seemed to have it all: Seemingly endless liquidity, a growing community, an influx of new traders and, among some circles, scant hopes of it becoming the next Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, this euphoria lasted little beyond a few days. Bald prices fell as much as 90% after peaking after the token's deployer removed millions of dollars worth of liquidity – causing sentiment to quickly sour as traders rushed for the exits amid the uncertainty.