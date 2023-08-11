Coinbase Layer 2 Base Overtakes Optimism in Daily Active Users as Friend.Tech Hype Soars
A grayed-out "airdrop" icon at the top of the Friend.Tech app suggests the platform will release a token.
- Base daily active users hits a record high of 136,000.
- Activity on Base is tied to Friend.tech, a social network, rumored to be releasing a token airdrop.
- $175 million has been bridged to Base since inception.
Frenzied activity around Friend.Tech, a social network platform built on Coinbase's (COIN) layer 2 blockchain Base, has driven daily active users to a record high of 136,000, per Dune Analytics.
Following a modest public release that saw just $10 million in fresh inflows, Base has now overtaken rival layer 2 blockchain Optimism in terms of daily active users as it nears Arbitrum's total of 147,000, according to tokenterminal data.
A total of $175 million has been bridged to Base since its inception, with almost 580,000 transactions recorded on Thursday.
Much of this has been attributed to Friend.Tech, a new social network that allows users to purchase or sell shares tied to popular Twitter figures.
The app is in beta and can only be accessed with a valid sign-up code. A grayed-out section at the top of the app suggests the platform will release a token, spurring a flurry of activity as users attempt to farm a potential airdrop by sharing referral codes.
The platform's servers experienced downtime on Thursday following a surge in sign-ups.
Base is an Ethereum (ETH) layer 2 blockchain that was incubated by Coinbase and built using the Optimism (OP) stack.
