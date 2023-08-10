First Mover Americas: Coinbase Seeks New Revenue Stream From Layer 2 Network

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will file an "interlocutory appeal" of a judge's ruling on Ripple's programmatic sales of XRP, the regulator said in a court filing on Wednesday. The SEC said it was seeking to "leave to" appeal part of a recent decision while other parts of the SEC's case proceed to trial. The regulator said approval of an appeal could prevent the SEC and government from needing two trials. The SEC sued Ripple in 2020 on grounds that it was selling an unregistered security. Last month, a federal judge ruled that Ripple's programmatic sales — where it listed XRP on exchanges for anyone to purchase — weren't securities transactions, whereas Ripple's direct sales to institutional clients were.