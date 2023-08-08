Reddit Community Tokens Moons and Bricks Soar 50% on Kraken Listing

MOON is an ERC-20 token distributed as a reward for comments or posts in the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit. Users can store coins in Reddit's Ethereum-based wallet, called Vault. They can freely trade, tip, or spend those in the community for several purposes, including unlocking exclusive features like badges and GIFs in comments and adding weight to poll votes. BRICK serves a similar purpose in the r/Fortnite subreddit.