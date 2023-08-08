Crypto News Today: Bitcoin's Rally Toward $30K, PayPal's Stablecoin Fakes, and More

Bitcoin's price saw a 3% uptick, climbing to just shy of $30,000 in response to a plunge in global long-dated government bond yields. This fall in yields was triggered by China's far weaker than anticipated trade numbers for July. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield tumbled below the 4% mark. These macroeconomic shifts have seemingly buoyed the crypto market, with other notable cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON), and Chainlink (LINK) registering gains of over 4% at the time of writing.