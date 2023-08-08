Crypto News Today: Bitcoin's Rally Toward $30K, PayPal's Stablecoin Fakes, and More
As Bitcoin retakes $30K and major players like PayPal delve into the crypto realm, the intersection of traditional finance and crypto becomes more pronounced.
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, today brought a mix of intriguing developments that are sure to capture the attention of both crypto enthusiasts and traditional finance professionals. From Bitcoin's resurgence on the back of weak Chinese economic data to the buzz around PayPal's stablecoin, here's a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant crypto news.
Bitcoin Climbs to the $30K Mark As Global Yields Decline
Bitcoin's price saw a 3% uptick, climbing to just shy of $30,000 in response to a plunge in global long-dated government bond yields. This fall in yields was triggered by China's far weaker than anticipated trade numbers for July. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield tumbled below the 4% mark. These macroeconomic shifts have seemingly buoyed the crypto market, with other notable cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON), and Chainlink (LINK) registering gains of over 4% at the time of writing.
Beware of Fake PayPal USD Tokens
With PayPal's recent stablecoin announcement, scammers are attempting to capitalize on the hype by releasing counterfeit PYUSD tokens on various blockchains. This serves as a cautionary tale for investors to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity of tokens before making any transactions.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Glimmer of Hope
Prominent figures in the crypto space, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, have expressed optimism regarding the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF by the SEC. With several applications pending, the crypto community eagerly awaits a positive decision, which could further legitimize and boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies
Huobi Sees Influx from a Crypto Whale
Huobi, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, received substantial deposits from a crypto whale, including $200 million USDT and 5,000 ether (ETH). These transactions come amidst a backdrop of continued outflows from the exchange.
Reddit's Community Tokens Gain Traction on Kraken
Reddit's community tokens, Moons (MOON) and Bricks (BRICK), experienced significant price surges following their listing on Kraken. These coins, which serve as rewards within specific Reddit communities, have garnered increased attention and value with their introduction to a major crypto exchange.
Today's crypto news underscores the sector's dynamic nature, blending innovation, market reactions and the occasional pitfalls. As bitcoin reclaims the $30K mark and major players like PayPal delve deeper into the crypto realm, the intersection of traditional finance and digital currencies becomes ever more pronounced.
