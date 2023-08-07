Bitcoin
Crypto News Today: PayPal's Stablecoin Debut, Worldcoin's Kenyan Hurdles, and More

From PayPal's entry into the stablecoin market to regulatory challenges faced by Worldcoin in Kenya, the crypto world continues to be a blend of innovation and controversy.

By Joe Lautzenhiser
AccessTimeIconAug 7, 2023 at 7:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 7, 2023 at 7:47 p.m. UTC

In today's crypto news roundup, we delve into a series of significant events that have shaped the digital currency landscape. From PayPal's groundbreaking entry into the stablecoin market to regulatory challenges faced by Worldcoin in Kenya, the crypto world continues to be a blend of innovation and controversy. Meanwhile, Huobi grapples with rumors and a dip in stablecoin reserves, and Curve Finance showcases resilience by recovering a majority of its hacked funds. Join us as we unpack these pivotal moments, offering insights for both crypto enthusiasts and traditional finance observers.

PayPal launches its own stablecoin: PayPal USD

PayPal, the global payments behemoth, has announced its foray into the cryptocurrency market with the introduction of its Ethereum-based stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). The move marks a significant milestone as it's the first time a major financial institution is issuing its own stablecoin. The PYUSD will be pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by assets like U.S. dollar deposits and short-term Treasuries. Users can seamlessly transfer, purchase goods, or convert other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether to and from PYUSD. Despite a similar plan from PayPal facing regulatory challenges earlier this year, the company's stock saw a 2.6% uptick following today’s announcement.

Read More: PayPal to Issue Dollar-Pegged Crypto Stablecoin Based on Ethereum

Worldcoin faces regulatory hurdles in Kenya

Kenyan authorities have taken action against Worldcoin, a project co-founded by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. The Nairobi warehouse of Worldcoin was raided, with documents and machines confiscated. The project, which uses iris scans to verify unique internet users and distribute Worldcoin tokens, has come under scrutiny for not revealing its true intentions during its registration in Kenya. Despite these challenges, Worldcoin's token (WLD) remains stable, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing.

Read More: Worldcoin Nairobi Warehouse Raided by Kenyan Police: Reports

Huobi's stablecoin reserves dip amidst executive arrest rumors

Huobi, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, is facing challenges as rumors circulate about the arrest of several of its executives in China. Data indicates a 33% decrease in Huobi's stablecoin reserves over the past week, with users withdrawing around $49 million. Despite these concerns, Huobi's HT token remains litte-changedd, trading at $2.66.

Read More: Huobi's Stablecoin Reserves Down 30% Amid Reports of Executive Arrests

Curve Finance recovers majority of hacked funds

Curve Finance, a leading lending platform, has managed to recover 73% of the funds lost in a recent hack. The platform, which lost over $73 million worth of tokens, has seen a positive response with white-hat hackers and attackers returning a significant portion of the stolen funds. This recovery has positively impacted the sentiment around Curve's governance tokens (CRV), which rebounded from a 30% drop post-attack to trade at 61 cents.

Read More: Curve Recoups 73% of Hacked Funds, Bolstering CRV Sentiment

Crypto’s multifaceted nature

Today's events underscore the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the cryptocurrency sector. PayPal's bold move into the stablecoin arena signifies the growing mainstream acceptance of digital currencies, while Worldcoin's challenges in Kenya highlight the regulatory complexities faced by crypto projects globally. Huobi's situation serves as a reminder of the market's sensitivity to rumors and geopolitical influences. Meanwhile, Curve Finance's recovery efforts demonstrate the resilience and collaborative spirit within the crypto community.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

