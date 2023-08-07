Crypto News Today: PayPal's Stablecoin Debut, Worldcoin's Kenyan Hurdles, and More

PayPal, the global payments behemoth, has announced its foray into the cryptocurrency market with the introduction of its Ethereum-based stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). The move marks a significant milestone as it's the first time a major financial institution is issuing its own stablecoin. The PYUSD will be pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by assets like U.S. dollar deposits and short-term Treasuries. Users can seamlessly transfer, purchase goods, or convert other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether to and from PYUSD. Despite a similar plan from PayPal facing regulatory challenges earlier this year, the company's stock saw a 2.6% uptick following today’s announcement.