First Mover Americas: Upbit Moves Up to No. 2 in Spot Trading Volume

Coinbase, the biggest publicly traded U.S. crypto exchange, announced that Base, its layer-2 blockchain built with Optimism's OP Stack, will open to the public next Wednesday. Base went live for developers in July so that they could test applications on the network. Users are now able to transfer their ether to Base, Coinbase wrote in a blog post. The Base announcement came ahead of Coinbase releasing its second-quarter results. Its revenue topped analysts' expectations, and its loss was narrower than expected.