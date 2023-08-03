Ether Liquid Staking Protocols Could Double in 2 Years: HashKey
Ether staking is a $100 billion-plus opportunity, potentially growing into a $1 trillion sector, with liquid staking protocols doubling in size in two years.
The ether (ETH) Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) market is poised for explosive growth, potentially adding $24 billion in total value locked over the next two years, according to a new report from HashKey Capital.
Ethereum’s LSD market reached over $22 billion in total value locked (TVL) this year, and the total market capitalization of all LSD projects hit $18 billion, the report says. Staking is a way for crypto holders to put their digital assets to work and earn a passive income without needing to sell them.
The amount of staked ether could reach between 31%-45% of the total ether supply by the end of Q2 2025, which in turn would drive up the value of the LSD market.
“As protocol revenue for LSD protocols directly correlates with ETH prices, liquid staking protocols can be seen as a levered bet on ETH as they gain a stronger market share over staked ETH,” the authors write, arguing that the liquid staking market share will take a sizable amount from solo and CEX staking.
HashKey Capital predicts a possible reduction in staking yields due to an increase in investor participation, but also says that the effects of this can be mitigated because of the composability of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. DeFi refers to lending, borrowing on a blockchain without the help of any intermediaries.
For instance, staked assets could also be used in yield farming, lending, or other income-generating DeFi strategies, creating a layered structure of yield generation that could potentially counterbalance the anticipated reduction in staking yields.
“In the future, any rational actor with have 100% of his or her ETH staked in LSDs,” HashKey’s Henrique Centieiro, one of its senior researchers that co-authored the report, said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.