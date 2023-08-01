Bitcoin Bounds Past $29.4K on MicroStrategy BTC Purchasing Plans; ADA, SOL Turn Green
CRV was up more than 7.6% after Tron blockchain founder Justin Sun purchased more than $2 million of the token. ETH, SOL remained in slightly negative territory despite climbing in recent hours.
- Bitcoin bounded past $29,400 early Wednesday after a MicroStrategy filing to sell $750 million in stock with the capital targeted to purchase more bitcoin.
- CRV was recently up 5.4% and trading near 60 cents after dipping below 50 cents on Tuesday.
As Asia began its business day, bitcoin jumped past $29,400 after software developer and bitcoin whale MicroStrategy submitted a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell up to $750 million in stock with the intent of using the capital to purchase more BTC.
and most major altcoins had recovered ground lost late the previous day, as investors seemed at least temporarily heartened by Tron founder Justin Sun's efforts to prop up Curve's troubled CRV token. His relief effort seemed to allay some fears about DeFi's stability.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $29,450, a 0.9% gain over the past hour and up more than 3% since dipping to $28,574 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Chairman an d bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has overseen the company's purchase of billions of dollars of bitcoin since the pandemic.
Bitcoin's earlier decline was part of a market downturn stemming from the chaos following a Curve exploit over the weekend.
CRV was recently up 7.6% from Tuesday, same time, to trade just below 60 cents. CRV rose more than 20% on Tuesday after falling below 50 cents. The increase came after Sun purchased more than $2 million worth of the token and pledged additional assistance through a liquidity pool on the Tron network. His rescue
Ether (ETH), the second largest crypto in market value, was recently changing hands at $1,868, off 0.6% from Tuesday same time. SOL and ADA, the tokens of smart contracts platforms Solana and Cardano, were each about a half percentage point to the green. Ripple's XRP was up 0.3%, despite a court ruling casting doubt on its partial legal win against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last month.
The CoinDesk Market Index, a measure of crypto markets performance, was about flat, but improved from earlier in the day when it fell 1.7%.
"Clearly, there are fears over a liquidation cascade happening within the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem, Richard Mico, the U.S. CEO of payment-and-compliance infrastructure provider BanxaI, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. "I don’t know how likely such a cascade is, but the market seems jittery as a result of these metastasizing issues. What’s ironic is that DeFi had held up so well during the blowups of 2022, and yet it’s an exploit more recently that might be the trigger for a DeFi blowup itself now."
Mico added that a judge's ruling against stablecoin issuer Terraform Labs' motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the SEC might "be adding to the relatively soft sentiment in the market," but he noted that investors were buying up bitcoin's recent "dips below $29,000...pretty quickly," a sign that buyers are accumulating in expectation of the SEC approving one of the recent spot BTC ETF applications.
Major U.S. equity indexes were largely down with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 off 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
In a note to CoinDesk, Mark Connors, the head of research at Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ, wrote that the recent "shift in market sentiment was NOT limited to digital assets, as equities took a breather."
"Our bellwether cross asset correlation metric hit a 20Y high as bonds and equities sold off," Connors wrote. "Looking forward, we will monitor for any sharp reversal from this historically high correlation - as that has often signaled a risk reversal."
UPDATE (August 1, 2023, 23:43 UTC): Changes headline and opening paragraphs to reflect MicroStrategy filing and bitcoin price increase.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.