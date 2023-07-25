First Mover Americas: Bitcoin at $29K Continues to Trade Near One-Month Low

The U.K.'s data watchdog, the Information Commissions Office (ICO), will examine Worldcoin, the project by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. "We note the launch of WorldCoin in the U.K. and will be making further enquiries," a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office told CoinDesk. “[Organizations] need to have a clear lawful basis to process personal data,” the spokesperson continued. “Where they are relying on consent, this needs to be freely given and capable of being withdrawn without detriment." Worldcoin, which launched on Monday, describes itself as a digital passport that can help holders prove they are human. The project already had 2 million users from its beta launch.