Avalanche Foundation Commits $50M to Bring More Tokenized Assets to Blockchain

Tokenization is one of crypto’s hottest trends this year, as traditional finance (TradFi) mainstays such as Franklin Templeton, as well as crypto native firms, offer more old-school financial assets – often tagged as real-world assets (RWA) in crypto jargon – like government bonds in the form of a blockchain-based token. Global business advisory firm Boston Consulting Group forecasted that the market for tokenized assets could mushroom to $16 trillion by 2030.