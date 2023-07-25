Avalanche Foundation Commits $50M to Bring More Tokenized Assets to Blockchain

Bitcoin
$29,208.70+0.49%
Ethereum
$1,858.23+0.96%
Binance Coin
$237.23-0.00%
XRP
$0.70195664+1.20%
Dogecoin
$0.07729898+2.81%
Cardano
$0.30460200+0.62%
Solana
$23.30+0.34%
Tron
$0.08169511+1.04%
Polygon
$0.71820508-0.55%
Litecoin
$89.08+0.51%
Polkadot
$5.16-0.57%
Toncoin
$1.43+4.01%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,196.38+0.35%
Avalanche
$13.34+2.85%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.83-1.45%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000773+0.81%
Uniswap
$5.77+0.03%
Stellar
$0.14814600+1.29%
Chainlink
$7.44-2.00%
Binance USD
$0.99980764-0.42%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.96-0.98%
Monero
$162.33+0.48%
TrueUSD
$0.99930126+0.08%
Cosmos
$9.01+0.14%
Ethereum Classic
$18.01+0.24%
OKB
$42.55+0.78%
Filecoin
$4.44+0.13%
Lido DAO
$2.05+6.65%
Internet Computer
$4.03-0.19%
Hedera
$0.05220766+0.34%
Cronos
$0.05848019-1.06%
Aptos
$6.97-2.44%
Quant
$103.46+0.69%
Arbitrum
$1.17-1.21%
VeChain
$0.01850902-0.94%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-2.74%
Maker
$1,141.57+8.26%
Aave
$70.78+1.66%
Optimism
$1.49-3.32%
The Graph
$0.11068825-2.39%
Synthetix
$2.78-1.85%
Algorand
$0.10926594-0.11%
Elrond
$32.29-0.78%
The Sandbox
$0.42766082-0.23%
Stacks
$0.59208491+0.27%
EOS
$0.73970000-0.73%
Theta
$0.82166364+4.15%
BitDAO
$0.54915351-1.15%
XDC Network
$0.05616316+7.63%
Immutable X
$0.70838070-0.45%
Tezos
$0.80858300-0.67%
ApeCoin
$2.01-5.62%
USDD
$0.99923517+0.44%
Decentraland
$0.38443935-0.94%
Axie Infinity
$5.98-2.84%
Bitcoin SV
$35.08-1.08%
Fantom
$0.23829301-1.90%
Render Token
$1.79+2.82%
Injective Protocol
$8.14+0.01%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72812680-0.26%
NEO
$8.61-1.09%
Gala
$0.02435739-1.09%
Flow
$0.57796852-1.05%
GateToken
$4.23+1.84%
Rocket Pool
$29.77-1.64%
Radix
$0.05628024+0.14%
eCash
$0.00002956-0.40%
KuCoin Token
$5.76+0.28%
Kava.io
$0.84777440-2.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99932571-0.11%
Chiliz
$0.07695602-0.43%
Klaytn
$0.16278088+0.28%
PAX Gold
$1,943.95+0.11%
IOTA
$0.17416365-2.97%
Luna Classic
$0.00008279+1.13%
GMX
$53.57+4.42%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.05%
Frax Share
$5.89-0.68%
Casper
$0.03814718-4.19%
Huobi Token
$2.66+0.32%
Compound
$61.77-5.25%
Sui
$0.63379072-0.55%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
Mina
$0.43574698-1.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93487382+2.09%
Arweave
$5.60-2.54%
Dash
$31.43-2.17%
Nexo
$0.63710000+1.65%
dYdX
$2.03-2.56%
Zilliqa
$0.02060491-1.42%
Woo Network
$0.19869554-0.95%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.52%
1inch Network
$0.30373250+0.54%
Enjin
$0.30709399+1.53%
Gnosis
$116.33+2.75%
Osmosis
$0.49506585-0.06%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19734600-0.08%
Mask Network
$3.57-1.53%
Flare
$0.01396678+0.79%
THORChain
$0.95614650-0.57%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-0.68%
Loopring
$0.21800184-0.72%
Convex Finance
$3.43+0.16%
Qtum
$2.59-0.75%
NEM
$0.02869580-0.03%
Oasis Network
$0.05060507+0.41%
Zcash
$29.71-2.90%
BLUR
$0.30380466-0.78%
Celo
$0.47418085+1.34%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.18-0.88%
Stepn
$0.21255064+0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.42-2.78%
Decred
$14.57+2.57%
Illuvium
$39.32-1.45%
Holo
$0.00124081-0.74%
Fetch.ai
$0.21020866-0.39%
FLOKI
$0.00002201-0.43%
Ravencoin
$0.01818529-2.00%
Yearn Finance
$6,510.23-0.13%
Helium
$1.47+0.41%
ICON
$0.21588976-1.61%
Astar
$0.04598248+6.35%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61381590-0.64%
Kusama
$22.52-0.72%
Ankr
$0.02462533-0.73%
Wemix
$0.64391625+1.13%
Golem
$0.19617641-0.43%
SXP
$0.33680373-2.67%
Waves
$1.91+0.10%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.69%
Balancer
$4.49-1.79%
Audius
$0.17903471-0.86%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+1.38%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376853+1.17%
Wax
$0.05437509-6.31%
IoTeX
$0.01888026-1.64%
Siacoin
$0.00334074+2.48%
Aragon
$4.20+5.01%
TerraUSD
$0.01657874+4.17%
Moonbeam
$0.22978853-1.20%
SafePal
$0.41637256-0.87%
Amp
$0.00270367+29.58%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34936419-0.63%
Band Protocol
$1.18-2.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19777266-1.47%
Harmony
$0.01167857+0.13%
Axelar
$0.40486554+1.16%
Biconomy
$0.22080734+0.52%
Gains Network
$4.28+0.29%
Sushiswap
$0.65874311-0.73%
Kyber Network
$0.69287939+9.43%
DigiByte
$0.00765788-0.31%
Synapse
$0.65679369+1.36%
Lisk
$0.86053498+3.01%
Core
$0.81219981+0.26%
Horizen
$8.68-2.31%
Stargate Finance
$0.59084266+0.03%
Skale
$0.02590536-3.94%
Polymath Network
$0.13280000+0.76%
Livepeer
$3.98-2.32%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-0.61%
Joe
$0.32980557+2.12%
Cartesi
$0.14244507-1.90%
OriginTrail
$0.27177568-43.42%
PlayDapp
$0.17451609-0.13%
Liquity
$1.03-1.95%
Nano
$0.68984212+2.10%
Merit Circle
$0.20550181+10.14%
Nervos Network
$0.00273033-0.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01742810-0.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+3.10%
API3
$0.97321130-2.02%
iExec RLC
$1.15+0.13%
Numeraire
$13.22+4.43%
OMG Network
$0.58869497-0.12%
Celer Network
$0.01431659-1.45%
Syscoin
$0.11144482+2.00%
Steem
$0.18142600+0.19%
Braintrust
$0.31525737+2.00%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.56+1.55%
Coin98
$0.13506060-0.48%
Verge
$0.00456854-7.37%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06+0.70%
Secret
$0.34162606-0.72%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94273039-1.37%
SPACE ID
$0.24601174-0.76%
Civic
$0.08661427+2.00%
Celsius
$0.16277350-1.24%
Marlin
$0.00850035+5.16%
MetisDAO
$15.78+0.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164156+4.98%
Dent
$0.00070708-0.26%
Stormx
$0.00599075-5.28%
WINkLink
$0.00006830+1.51%
Powerledger
$0.15083240-0.67%
NKN
$0.09381539+0.69%
Chromia
$0.10636025-4.45%
Keep Network
$0.11059225-0.35%
Request
$0.07810419+4.55%
WazirX
$0.12999694+4.25%
Ren
$0.05885259-4.50%
Bifrost
$0.04226519+4.24%
Hashflow
$0.33304462-0.07%
COTI
$0.04786246-1.31%
Gitcoin
$0.95410569-8.62%
Galxe
$1.25-0.41%
Bancor
$0.38318195+2.15%
MOBOX
$0.27124317-0.02%
Sun Token
$0.00584786+1.19%
Spell Token
$0.00046005-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.96528679+2.53%
ARPA
$0.04862077+2.41%
Maple
$5.89+6.61%
SuperRare
$0.07522289-2.08%
Boba Network
$0.13645139+0.40%
Raydium
$0.21041528+0.57%
Adventure Gold
$0.59689121+4.11%
Origin Protocol
$0.09012007-5.89%
XYO Network
$0.00346111+1.13%
LCX
$0.05399971-1.06%
CEEK VR
$0.05015015+0.35%
Storj
$0.28671089-0.32%
Badger DAO
$2.09+1.16%
Voyager Token
$0.13841695+1.61%
Alien Worlds
$0.01060344-0.87%
RACA
$0.00011120+1.08%
GAS
$2.65+1.65%
TrueFi
$0.03448863+0.12%
Index Chain
$0.04896132-0.14%
Reef
$0.00157765+1.57%
Moonriver
$4.89+2.69%
Sweat Economy
$0.00527361-5.61%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47372834-1.27%
Serum
$0.09109573-1.12%
Saitama
$0.00073180-0.70%
Polkastarter
$0.31616915+0.19%
Rally
$0.00626943-3.20%
Velas
$0.01230102-1.73%
Orchid
$0.05002168-2.06%
LooksRare
$0.05342558-0.04%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15463904-2.84%
Travala.com
$0.54185711+3.03%
Ethernity
$1.54+0.36%
DIA
$0.25186029+1.03%
Virtua
$0.02514512+2.65%
Alchemix
$13.98+0.25%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23574002+2.42%
Keep3rV1
$53.81+0.98%
Onyxcoin
$0.00107523+1.94%
BarnBridge
$2.80+2.71%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.72-3.44%
Enzyme
$17.13+1.04%
Decentral Games
$0.03168929-1.09%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14632595+4.41%
MXC
$0.00891496-3.60%
Bluzelle
$0.05320741-3.30%
CLV
$0.03656606-4.31%
district0x
$0.02830000-10.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.65%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.06-2.32%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09733352-6.76%
0x
$0.20598368-0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00145366-0.57%
Harvest Finance
$24.26+1.75%
StaFi
$0.27694116+1.76%
Augur
$1.95+4.76%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03+0.31%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371567-2.37%
Bonk
$0.00000033+3.58%
Rarible
$1.08+1.03%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01339102-0.42%
Tokemak
$0.60168734-3.09%
Quantstamp
$0.01200751+0.66%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03081002-1.79%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04589636-0.65%
FTX Token
$1.36+0.05%
Pepe
$0.00000133-1.35%
Threshold
$0.02322242-0.18%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09765453-1.00%
Human
$0.04295066-1.14%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.03%
Tether
$0.99980932-0.06%
USD Coin
$0.99989888-0.36%
Dai
$0.99961219-0.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Avalanche Foundation Commits $50M to Bring More Tokenized Assets to Blockchain

The program follows Avalanche’s initiative to financial institutions to test blockchain services on one of its subnets.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 2:39 p.m. UTC
(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

The foundation behind the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain will purchase $50 million of tokenized assets minted on the network, the foundation announced Tuesday.

The program called Avalanche Vista aims to bring more digital versions of traditional investment products, including equities, credit, real estate and commodities to the layer 1 blockchain.

Tokenization is one of crypto’s hottest trends this year, as traditional finance (TradFi) mainstays such as Franklin Templeton, as well as crypto native firms, offer more old-school financial assets – often tagged as real-world assets (RWA) in crypto jargon – like government bonds in the form of a blockchain-based token. Global business advisory firm Boston Consulting Group forecasted that the market for tokenized assets could mushroom to $16 trillion by 2030.

Read more: Tokenize Everything: Institutions Bet That Crypto’s Future Lies in the Real World

“Moving parts of the asset administration process on-chain allows issuers to have one workflow and one system of record, enabling a better, more seamless user experience for service providers and investors,” Siddhartha S, founder and CEO of structured finance platform Intain, said in the press release.

Ethereum, the largest smart contract platform, is the most popular network for tokenized assets, but smaller blockchains such as Stellar, Solana and Polygon also grab sizable market shares, according to real-world asset data platform rwa.xyz.

Avalanche is an Ethereum challenger smart contract platform offering faster transactions and scaling capabilities. It consists of smaller sovereign networks called subnets.

The tokenization fund follows the blockchain’s initiative for financial institutions to test and deploy blockchain-based services on one of its subnets. Asset management companies WisdomTree and T. Rowe Price were among the firms who joined the testing, CoinDesk reported in April.

Last September, investment giant KKR tokenized a part of its private equity fund with Securitize using the Avalanche network.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.