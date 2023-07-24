Bitcoin
Worldcoin's Newly-Launched WLD Token Spikes Over 20% on Major Crypto Exchanges

The highly anticipated project co-founded by OpenAI's Sam Altman launched its token on Monday.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconJul 24, 2023 at 7:54 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 24, 2023 at 8:08 a.m. UTC
Worldcoin co-founders Alex Blania and Sam Altman

Worldcoin co-founders Alex Blania and Sam Altman (Marc Olivier/Worldcoin)

Crypto exchanges Binance, Huobi, Bybit and OKX have listed Worldcoin's WLD token, which went live on Monday.

At the time of writing, WLD token was up over 20% at $2, according to data from Coingecko. Worldcoin is the much hyped crypto project of ChatGPT co-founder Sam Altman.

Huobi and Bybit have already listed the token and both deposits and trading are available. Bybit will make withdrawals available on Tuesday at 10 a.m. UTC, as will OKX. Huobi users can trade spot WLD/USDT, whereas Bybit has also made WLD/USDC available.

Binance will list Worldcoin "and tentatively set to open trading for these spot trading pairs" for WLD and bitcoin (BTC) as well as USDT at 9am UTC on Monday, according to a blogpost. Binance will allow withdrawals starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. UTC.

OKX enabled deposits at 7 a.m. UTC on Monday and will list WLD/USDT "Once token deposit meets requirements," it said in a press release.

UPDATE (July 24, 08:08 UTC): Updates headline and story with WLD price movement.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


Eliza Gkritsi
Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's AI/crypto reporter.

