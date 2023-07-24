First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Starts Week in the Red

Bitcoin is down to start the week, dropping to around $29,300, a decrease of 1.92% in the last 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which measures the performance of the broader digital asset market, is also in the red, down 2.38% at 1,266.87. BTC’s trading range is still relatively narrow, reflecting the cautious stance of investors. “Although market dynamics in summer months can tend toward volatility with lower trading flows, the recent period has been remarkably calm for top crypto assets in the market,” Simon Peters, a market analyst at eToro said. “The softening of the price we’re watching currently suggests investors are looking for positivity to cling to, but with little forthcoming for now it is very much wait and see.”