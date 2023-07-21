Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

SOL, XRP Lead Slide in Crypto Majors as Bitcoin Slips Below $30K

Some selling pressure may have arisen from a revised U.S. bill that excludes a host of traditional securities from the "digital asset" category, which some say bodes ill for DeFi.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 11:49 a.m. UTC
Solana's SOL and XRP lead decline in majors as bitcoin kept under $30K. (Shutterstock)

Solana's SOL and XRP lead decline in majors as bitcoin kept under $30K. (Shutterstock)

Profit taking in bitcoin (BTC) contributed to a broader market drop as tokens of some of the largest blockchains, such as solana's SOL fell as much as 8% in the past 24 hours, data shows.

Bitcoin dipped under $30,000 during European hours on Friday, even as broader traditional markets remained relatively unchanged. Ether (ETH) shed over 3%. Among other large caps, XRP fell as much as 6% in the past 24 hours, while Cardano’s ADA and Avalanche’s AVAX fell 4% in the same period.

Elsewhere, stellar's XLM dropped 6.6% as traders likely took profits after a 10% rise over the past week. Chainlink’s LINK traded flat following a 15% rise on Thursday – buoyed by the introduction of its CCIP protocol earlier this week.

Some of the selling pressure may have arisen as U.S. House Republicans introduced a new digital assets oversight bill on Thursday that aims to establish a regulatory framework to protect investors in the crypto sector.

Analysts said parts of the revised bill exclude from the definition of "digital assets" a range of traditional securities such as stocks, bonds, "transferable share[s]," "certificate[s] of interest or participation in any profit-sharing agreement," and so on.

“All they have to do is argue that a token is a "transferable share" "a profit interest" etc,” Gabriel Shapiro, general counsel at crypto fund Delphi Digital, tweeted. “XRP and such will be fine but DeFi can still be persecuted at will... actually the regulators will have expanded authority to do so.”

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization-weighted performance of the crypto market, fell 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the drop in prices caused over $66 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, data from the analytics tool Coinglass shows. Slightly over 70% of these liquidations were on longs positions, or from traders betting on higher prices.

Liquidations occur when traders borrow funds from exchanges to bet on crypto prices using a relatively smaller initial capital, one that is forfeited when prices reach a predetermined liquidation level.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.