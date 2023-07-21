First Mover Americas: ProShares Dismisses Concerns Over Cost of Tracking Futures

Coinbase Borrow, a program that allowed customers to receive regular currency loans of up to $1 million against their bitcoin (BTC) holdings, is shutting down. The company will instead focus its resources on products that “customers care about most,” a spokesperson told CoinDesk. Customers who hold loans through the program have until Nov. 20 to pay back any outstanding loan balances. Coinbase said in May that it was not allowing Coinbase Borrow customers to take out new loans as part of a regular process of re-evaluating its products. The exchange has been under increased scrutiny from U.S. regulators, specifically the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for its operations in the U.S., and has been doubling down on its businesses elsewhere.