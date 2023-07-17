First Mover Americas: BNB Is Being Heavily Shorted

The native token of decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch (1INCH) rose by more than 58% early Monday before giving back most of the gains. Trading volume hit $597 million, its highest level since October, 2021. At press time 1INCH was higher by about 10% over the past 24 hours. Coupled with a spike in trading volume, $3.37 million in leveraged 1inch short positions have been liquidated over the past 24-hours, according to CoinGlass. While there was no immediate catalyst evident, 1inch's rally appears to be a continuation of the uptrend begun following’s XRP supposed legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. XRP nearly doubled that day, leading a rally in the altcoin sector that included sizable gains for tokens like Solana’s (SOL), Cardano’s (ADA) and Polygon’s (MATIC).