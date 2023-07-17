Bitcoin
Celsius Moves $59M of Altcoins in Possible Prelude to Converting Into BTC, ETH

A U.S. bankruptcy court previously granted the crypto lender permission to sell its altcoin holdings for bitcoin and ether starting in July.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 17, 2023 at 3:16 p.m. UTC
Celsius deposits to FalconX (Arkham Intelligence)

Celsius deposits to FalconX (Arkham Intelligence)

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network deposited a total of $59.4 million of cryptocurrencies to institutional crypto exchange FalconX early Monday, potentially to sell them for bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) after a U.S. bankruptcy court late last month gave its go-ahead for the move.

The maneuver could apply significant sell pressure on the tokens’ prices due to deteriorated liquidity, crypto analytics firm Kaiko noted in a report last week.

Blockchain data by Arkham Intelligence shows that a Celsius-controlled crypto wallet sent $13.6 million in Polygon’s MATIC, $10.7 million in Chainlink’s LINK, $7.3 million in AAVE to a FalconX deposit address.

In an earlier batch of transactions on Monday, the company transferred another $8.5 million in LINK, $7.8 million in Synthetix’s SNX and $3 million in Binance’s BNB token. The firm also sent more than a million dollars worth of, ZRX, 1INCH and Tether’s gold-pegged stablecoin XAUT.

Read more: 1inch Token Surges 58% as Daily Trading Volume Spikes to 20-Month High; Investor Moves $3.7M to Binance

Celsius deposits to FalconX (Arkham Intelligence)
Celsius deposits to FalconX (Arkham Intelligence)

The moves followed a U.S. bankruptcy judge’s decision on June 30 to allow the embattled lender to convert its stash of smaller tokens worth some $170 million to the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap starting this month. Celsius filed for bankruptcy protection last summer after halting withdrawals. Its former chief executive, Alex Mashinsky, was arraigned Thursday on fraud charges by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Recently, Celsius moved some $64 million of tokens out from custody wallets to its over-the-counter deposit wallet, foreshadowing potential token sales.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.