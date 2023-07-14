First Mover Americas: XRP Gains 66% on Ripple’s Partial Court Victory

Ripple’s XRP has surpassed Binance’s BNB token to become the world's four-largest digital asset by market cap after its 66% post-court ruling advance brought its valuation to $41.44 billion, according to CoinDesk data. BNB – which rallied 6.5% in wake of the court ruling – now has a market cap of $40.57 billion. Ripple bulls however, shouldn’t forget the second part of yesterday’s court decision. “The Court has found Ripple to be in violation of securities laws, specifically in relation to direct sales to institutional investors,” wrote CoinShares’ Head of Product Townsend Lansing in an email to CoinDesk. “As such, XRP is not only deemed a security, but questions have arisen regarding the legality of its offering,” he continued. “In regards to these sales, the Court has confirmed that the law was indeed violated, marking a considerable victory for the SEC and setting a precedent for its legal actions against other cryptocurrencies."