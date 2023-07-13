First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars to One-Year High at $31.7K as Crypto Investors Savor Partial Ripple Victory

The agency has accused the two exchange giants of violating securities law and mentioned more than a dozen of the largest tokens in value, including those of smart contracts platforms Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). Those native cryptos dipped sharply in the immediate aftermath, but on Thursday they were skyrocketing with ADA and SOL recently up more than 20% and 17%, respectively. And MATIC, the token of layer 2 blockchain Polygon, which the SEC also flagged, rose more than 16%.