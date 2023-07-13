First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Steady Over $30K as Inflation Data, Macro Issues Leave Investors Increasingly Unmoved

“We're very deliberately saying, we don't have to resolve that in order to put in place some basic investor protection standards,” Massad said. “We're not saying that's not an important issue. It is and I don't want to limit the SE C's ability to say, this (crypto) is a security (and) you really have to comply. But what we're saying is, look, we have platforms today that are trading things – maybe they're securities, maybe they're commodities. Put in place standards on protecting customer assets, preventing fraud and manipulation, prohibiting conflicts of interest requiring reporting and recording of information.”