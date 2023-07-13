Celsius Moves $64M in LINK, MATIC, AAVE and Altcoins Following Court Permission to Sell Tokens

The transactions happened after the company received approval from the U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy case to liquidate its altcoin stash for BTC and ETH starting July 1. Celsius filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2022 after halting withdrawals due to a shortage of customer funds. Alex Mashinsky, ex-CEO of the company, was arrested Thursday on seven counts, including securities fraud, commodities fraud and wire fraud by the Department of Justice (DOJ).