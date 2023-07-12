Even as Inflation Risk Fades, Bitcoin Remains Stuck Below $31K

First, perhaps it's another in what's been a number of inflation head fakes in the Covid era. Remember 2021's "transitory" phase in which the U.S. Federal Reserve was convinced it didn't need to act on rising inflation due to its expectation that it was a temporary blip? Commenting on this morning's CPI, The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos was reminded of inflation reports in July and August 2021, which seemed to confirm that hypothesis before subsequent data said otherwise. Timiraos doesn't expect the Fed to be swayed from its path of additional rate hikes in 2023 by just this morning's data.