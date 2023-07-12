Elon Musk's New ChatGPT Competitor Boosts AI-Related Crypto Tokens

Tokens such as SingularityNET (AGIX) rose more than 6% while Fetch.ai (FET) climbed about 3% after the announcement of the new company with a goal to "understand the true nature of the universe." The team will be led by Musk and includes members that have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto, according to the company website.