Crypto Catalyst Watch: June CPI, PPI Readings Hold the Spotlight

Investors will be looking for declines that could justify the U.S. central bank reversing course on its intent to raise interest rates 25 basis points (bps). A return to monetary hawkishness would follow the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes last month for the first time in more than a year. The Fed’s prescription has helped cut the CPI from 9% in August 2022 to May’s 4% reading, although it has more recently also raised concerns about an overstep that could cast the economy into a steep recession.