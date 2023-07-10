First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Opens Week Defending $30K Support Level

dYdX isn’t a new platform, but there’s renewed interest in it as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) goes after its centralized counterparts. The platform isn’t without its growing pains, and the question at the end of the day will be if its new technology stack is the cure. Its token is down roughly 6% in the last month as the price of ether is up 1.3%, meaning the market is taking a cautious look at this as the exchange prepares for its next chapter.