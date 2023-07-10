First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Above $30K After Quiet Weekend

Coinbase (COIN) acknowledged the possibility that federal securities laws would apply to its listings years ago, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) argued in a new filing Friday. The agency was responding to a Coinbase filing which claimed the SEC does not have sufficient jurisdiction to bring a lawsuit against it. The SEC sued Coinbase a month ago, alleging it was operating as an unregistered broker, clearinghouse and exchange, having listed at least 13 different cryptocurrencies that are unregistered securities. In Friday's court filing, the SEC said that it would oppose any motion for judgment Coinbase might submit, and asked a court to strike the exchange’s arguments that the suit violated the major questions doctrine and other concerns. "Coinbase, a multi-billion-dollar entity advised by sophisticated legal counsel, argues it was unaware that its conduct risked violating the federal securities laws, and suggests that by approving Coinbase’s registration statement in 2021 the SEC confirmed the legality of Coinbase’s underlying business activities – at that time and for all time," the SEC said in its filing.