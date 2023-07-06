First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Near $30K Remains Unmoved by BlackRock CEO Comments, Hawkish FOMC Minutes

U.S. stocks edged down with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling 0.3% and 0.2%, despite Fed minutes showing some officials favoring a June rate hike. Central bankers have been wrestling with how to continue addressing annual inflation, which remains more than double their 2% goal without casting the U.S. economy into recession. The bank seemed to forge a compromise at its last meeting by halting its year-long diet of rate hikes while indicating in subsequent comments that it would pass two more rate hikes in 2023. The U.S. Labor Department will announce its next Consumer Price index on July 12, giving economic observers their next key read on price trends.