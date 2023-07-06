First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 10%

Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a new 13-month high above $31,500 early Thursday morning before a pullback to the current $31,100, up more than 2% for the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value has traded above $30,000 for a couple of weeks, but has struggled to reach the $32,000 level. “For the bitcoin rally to continue, we will need to get confirmation that the SEC will grant permission for a spot-Bitcoin ETF in the U.S,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda. The top gainer among large-cap cryptos on Thursday, however, is bitcoin cash (BCH), up more than 12%, and continuing a big run higher following its listing on EDX Markets which is backed by Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities. Gains could continue in July as data from TradingView shows this month is historically a good one for cryptos. One year ago in July, BCH rose 34%, while BTC advanced 17%.