Bitcoin Retreats to $30.6K as Blowout ADP Report Strengthens Fed Rate Hike Bets

The two-year note is more sensitive to short-term interest rate expectations. Its rise to fresh multi-year highs suggests traders see the Fed extending its rate hike campaign. Indeed, fed funds futures traders now see a 94% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike this month, and markets are now factoring in a 75 chance of three additional rate hikes by the year's end. Before a pause last month, the Fed kicked off its so-called tightening cycle in March 2022 and has since raised rates by 500 basis points to the 5%-5.25% range. The tighter monetary policy has been among the factors for the swoon in crypto markets over the past 18 months.