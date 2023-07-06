Bitcoin Price Rally Puts Focus on Futures Spread That Underscores Need for Spot ETFs

"We were not surprised to see the level of contango in the bitcoin futures market expand over the past week. The CME Bitcoin Futures Market has historically traded in relatively sharp contango during bull market periods, particularly when people are excited about future events (like an eventual spot bitcoin ETF approval). This level of contango will certainly impact [futures-based ETF] investors," Matthew Hougan, chief investment officer at crypto index fund and ETF provider Bitwise Asset Management, said in an email.