Crypto Catalyst Watch: FOMC Minutes, Jobs Numbers Lead Busy Slate of Economic Releases

This week's main event comes Friday morning at 8:30 am ET, with the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls report for June. This gauge has topped expectations for an astounding 14 consecutive months, continuing to show strength in the face of surging interest rates that many had expected by now would have slowed the economy and put a larger dent in hiring. Economist forecasts are for 250,000 jobs to have been added in June, down from 339,000 in May. The unemployment rate is anticipated to remain at 3.7%.