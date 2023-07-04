Bitcoin
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether Supply on Exchanges Fell in June: Goldman Sachs

Still, bitcoin miners’ inventory sales climbed to a record as they took advantage of the cryptocurrency’s strong performance, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJul 4, 2023 at 3:19 p.m. UTC
Crypto exchanges are facing regulatory headwinds. (Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay)

The supply of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) on exchanges fell in June as ramped-up regulation and crime persuaded holders to prefer self custody, Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a report Tuesday, citing on-chain data.

Supply of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dropped 4%, nearing the level of December 2022, itself the lowest since November 2020 – and right before the start of the 2021 bull market, the report said. Ether supply slid 5.8% to levels not seen since May 2018.

This trend is underpinned by a number of factors, the bank said.

“Major centralized spot exchanges are facing regulatory headwinds putting investors on alert, cyber hacks and theft continue to be a concern across the crypto markets, highlighting asset holders’ preference for self custody, in line with the popular adage ‘not your keys, not your coins’, and specifically for ether, the enablement of staked ether withdrawals has resulted in investors’ preference to stake ether, instead of passively holding on exchanges,” the report said.

Goldman noted that June was a record month for bitcoin miners’ inventory sales as miners took advantage of the cryptocurrency’s strong performance. Total monthly BTC inflows from miners to exchanges almost doubled from May to $99 million, it said. The bitcoin price rose almost 12%, TradingView data show.

As transaction fees returned to normal in June following the network congestion seen in May, monthly address activity for bitcoin and ether saw a rebound, gaining 15.5% and 37.5% respectively, the report added. Average daily ether burnt fell by 65.1% and average daily fees dropped by 63.3% on a month-on-month basis, Goldman noted.

Last month also saw an increase in new on-chain activity, with the daily average new address count for bitcoin and ether increasing by 9.8% and 48.2% compared with a month earlier, the note said.

Read more: Bitcoin Saw Heavy Profit Taking in May: Goldman Sachs

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.