First Mover Americas: Fidelity Joins the Rush for Spot Bitcoin ETF

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market value, said its institutional clients are optimistic on the outlook of crypto for the next year and beyond, according to a survey it conducted between March and May 2023. The study – undertaken by Binance Research and the Binance VIP & Institutional team – surveyed 208 clients, nearly a quarter of whom had assets under management (AUM) above $100 million and just over half of whom had AUM less than $25 million. Just shy of two-thirds of respondents (63.5%) said they are positive on the outlook of crypto for the next year and 88% said they are optimistic for the next decade, according to the report.