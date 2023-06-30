Bitcoin Cash, FTX’s FTT Token and COMP Led Crypto Market Gains in June

June has not only seen the two largest crypto exchanges, Binance and Coinbase, under fire from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which caused altcoins to dip, but has also witnessed a number of large institutions pushing further into crypto toward the end of the month, igniting positive sentiment. Bitcoin rose as a result, touching a one-year-high above $31,000 a few days after BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, applied for a spot ETF on June 15.