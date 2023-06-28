GBTC Volume Increases 79% in June Amid TradFi ETF Applications

Compared with Grayscale’s ETHE trust, GBTC’s volume significantly outperformed in trading volume. Since September, GBTC's trading volume rose from $35.6 million to $45 million in June 2023, capturing 74% of the total trading volume for trust products, compared to 50.9% in September. ETHE's volumes declined from $31 million in September to $14.4 million in June 2023, and from 44.4% to 23.6% market share.