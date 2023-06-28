Bitcoin
China Blockchain Conflux Gets $18M From DWF Labs, CFX Drops 6%

Conflux token's dour reaction is consistent with the prevailing investor disinterest in alternative cryptocurrencies.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 10:57 a.m. UTC
Andrei Grachev Managing Partner DWF LABS (LinkedIn, Modified by CoinDesk)

Conflux Network, a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain popularly called the Chinese Ethereum, on Wednesday confirmed more investment from the crypto market maker and Web3 investment firm DWF Labs. Still, the blockchain's native token, CFX, traded in the red, falling over 6% to 21 cents.

The self-proclaimed regulatory complaint blockchain in China, said on Twitter that DWF Labs snapped up $18 million worth of CFX tokens, doubling down on its initial purchase of $10 million in coins in March.

Read more: China Blockchain Conflux Gains $10M Investment From DWF

"I am more than happy to increase our CFX holdings and support the guys with everything," Andrei Grachev, head of DWF Labs, said in a tweet, referring to Conflux as a "bright example of how a great team, technology, BD, GR and PR should perform."

The network, which is focused on Web3 development in Hong Kong and mainland China, has gained notoriety as a high-speed blockchain thanks to its "Tree-Graph" consensus algorithm, which allows the network to achieve a high transaction throughput (tps), with a capacity of up to 6,000 transactions.

CFX tokens facilitate cross-chain transfers, can be used to pay transaction fees within the network and can be staked to participate in the consensus protocol.

Conflux's CFX token traded at $0.214 at press time, representing a 7% decline on the day, according to data from TradingView. The cryptocurrency's market capitalization stood at $368.7 million.

The dour reaction is consistent with the somber mood in the broader market. Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a bull breather above $30,000 after past week's 16.5% surge, the biggest since March, per CoinDesk data.

Besides, the outlook for alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) has deteriorated since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission referred to the likes of ADA, MATIC and others as securities in its recent lawsuits against dominant crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

