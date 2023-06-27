First Mover Americas: Crypto Funds See Largest Inflow in a Year

OKX has launched “Nitro Spreads,” a feature on its over-the-counter (OTC) institutional liquid marketplace that allows traders to make complex basis trades in one-click. Basis trading refers to trading the difference between an asset’s price on two separate markets in an attempt to generate returns, for example, on spot vs. futures markets. OKX’s Nitro Spread automates this kind of trade into one-click. Traders can apply this feature across any combination of spot, perpetual and futures contracts listed on the exchange, said the company."In the current complex market environment, institutions demand reliability, predictable returns and genuine innovation when choosing a trading venue,” said Lennix Lai, global chief commercial officer at OKX. “This is especially true in basis trading, where precision and flawless execution are paramount,” he added.