First Leveraged Bitcoin ETF in U.S. Sees $4.2M in Trading Volume Since Debut

Bitcoin
$30,686.67+1.96%
Ethereum
$1,899.55+2.91%
Binance Coin
$238.94+1.74%
XRP
$0.48023329+1.20%
Cardano
$0.28396700+1.09%
Dogecoin
$0.06553945+1.61%
Tron
$0.07444412+2.55%
Solana
$16.68+2.71%
Litecoin
$88.07+1.30%
Polkadot
$5.12+0.17%
Polygon
$0.66808606+3.99%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,686.99+1.89%
Avalanche
$13.30+0.96%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000760+0.04%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.56+5.67%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.04%
Uniswap
$5.30+1.28%
Chainlink
$6.23+2.48%
Monero
$169.17+3.71%
Cosmos
$9.30+1.18%
Stellar
$0.10076100+10.25%
Ethereum Classic
$18.60+1.39%
Internet Computer
$4.36+3.47%
Filecoin
$4.04+2.47%
Lido DAO
$1.96+2.72%
Hedera
$0.05072484+1.61%
Quant
$106.92+1.01%
Arbitrum
$1.21+7.62%
Aptos
$7.40+0.31%
Crypto.com
$0.05674707-0.03%
NEAR Protocol
$1.48-4.24%
VeChain
$0.01882166+4.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99972132+0.55%
The Graph
$0.10915239+0.43%
Stacks
$0.71039428-2.78%
Aave
$64.58+1.53%
Algorand
$0.12734608-2.26%
Fantom
$0.31165322-0.48%
Elrond
$33.91-0.37%
Optimism
$1.33+3.51%
ApeCoin
$2.32-0.68%
The Sandbox
$0.42997469+1.87%
EOS
$0.71847600-0.25%
Immutable X
$0.75234992+2.08%
Tezos
$0.80654100+1.26%
Theta
$0.74922931+2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$37.19+0.88%
Decentraland
$0.38736994+3.20%
Synthetix
$2.13+1.47%
Axie Infinity
$5.88+3.75%
NEO
$9.10+2.37%
Gala
$0.02563810-0.06%
Maker
$684.23+0.21%
Injective Protocol
$7.68+4.48%
Curve DAO Token
$0.69807465+4.50%
Kava.io
$0.98169410-3.28%
Flow
$0.53822351-0.62%
Luna Classic
$0.00009143-0.46%
IOTA
$0.18300622+1.76%
PAX Gold
$1,901.40-0.15%
eCash
$0.00002376-0.34%
Mina
$0.49622357+0.08%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-1.12%
Chiliz
$0.07749642+0.23%
Dash
$36.08+4.62%
Woo Network
$0.22424651+4.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91702877+2.17%
Nexo
$0.63713731+0.57%
Zilliqa
$0.02056943+1.80%
dYdX
$1.98+0.90%
PancakeSwap
$1.55+1.68%
THORChain
$1.01+1.44%
Enjin
$0.29418291+0.03%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19675800+1.60%
Flare
$0.01561819-1.62%
Loopring
$0.23394103+1.27%
Mask Network
$3.50+1.40%
Convex Finance
$3.65+1.50%
Compound
$41.51+14.03%
BLUR
$0.37421982+11.60%
NEM
$0.02903221+1.11%
Illuvium
$46.90+1.70%
FLOKI
$0.00002606+0.81%
Qtum
$2.47+3.98%
Zcash
$30.380.00%
Oasis Network
$0.04988286+0.91%
Holo
$0.00139522+1.07%
Fetch.ai
$0.23313996+4.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.64+4.75%
Stepn
$0.22935316+0.46%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.52%
Celo
$0.46310245-1.02%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.98+2.76%
Kusama
$25.56+3.67%
Ravencoin
$0.01913254-0.17%
Decred
$14.77+4.31%
JasmyCoin
$0.00456457+3.13%
EthereumPoW
$2.04+3.23%
Yearn Finance
$6,440.94+1.44%
SXP
$0.37214895+2.23%
Waves
$2.12+2.68%
ICON
$0.21358544-0.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65363394-0.93%
Ankr
$0.02414670-1.06%
Audius
$0.18484191-1.67%
IoTeX
$0.01997038+1.07%
0x
$0.21257407+3.03%
Moonbeam
$0.26457387+0.36%
Helium
$1.23-1.04%
SafePal
$0.46226830+1.42%
Band Protocol
$1.28+2.02%
Aragon
$4.01+0.35%
Harmony
$0.01299094+2.96%
Wax
$0.04778557+0.06%
Siacoin
$0.00304732+0.39%
Joe
$0.40422753+1.21%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18440260+1.78%
Sushiswap
$0.67935140+1.38%
Synapse
$0.68037436+3.84%
Skale
$0.02833037+2.19%
TerraUSD
$0.01298641-1.61%
Braintrust
$0.51077682-1.85%
Livepeer
$4.44+2.84%
Stargate Finance
$0.60634351+1.16%
Gains Network
$3.98+0.24%
Lisk
$0.83137372+1.54%
Amp
$0.00212648-0.54%
UMA Protocol
$1.62+0.13%
Polymath Network
$0.12840000+2.72%
DigiByte
$0.00691996+0.01%
Cartesi
$0.15074930+2.48%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02237280+2.09%
Kyber Network
$0.56035640+1.16%
iExec RLC
$1.39+4.18%
Nervos Network
$0.00294927+1.72%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+2.95%
Syscoin
$0.13338123+1.78%
OMG Network
$0.65923101+1.15%
Nano
$0.68754538-0.51%
MetisDAO
$20.94+3.00%
SPACE ID
$0.30777630-0.31%
Numeraire
$13.45+2.48%
Steem
$0.18188339+1.63%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.31+5.02%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00080516+2.24%
Chromia
$0.13280579-0.28%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171414+1.62%
Secret
$0.33993230-0.05%
Civic
$0.08468753+3.85%
WINkLink
$0.00006804+0.75%
NKN
$0.09923418+2.32%
Ren
$0.06311995-0.75%
MOBOX
$0.30916240+1.40%
Bifrost
$0.04837763+4.38%
COTI
$0.05054008+1.98%
Keep Network
$0.11027279-3.14%
Request
$0.07801523+0.79%
Bancor
$0.39108769+2.28%
Spell Token
$0.00047772+1.22%
Sun Token
$0.00576481+1.74%
Serum
$0.13322424+12.53%
CEEK VR
$0.05847203+2.66%
Celsius
$0.11467400-5.50%
XYO Network
$0.00374914+0.46%
Index Chain
$0.06065990+0.64%
SuperRare
$0.07178819+0.26%
Stormx
$0.00399886+1.98%
WazirX
$0.09389474+0.23%
Raydium
$0.19849903+0.69%
Moonriver
$5.83+2.49%
Reef
$0.00175220+2.38%
Saitama
$0.00088598-0.53%
Augur
$4.96+1.64%
Storj
$0.27471960+4.13%
Voyager Token
$0.13457326+4.85%
RACA
$0.00011747+0.47%
Adventure Gold
$0.49632779+4.62%
GAS
$2.60+2.41%
LooksRare
$0.06540199+5.95%
Polkastarter
$0.31991288+2.61%
Orchid
$0.05319794+3.13%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15859319+2.90%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14419851-1.13%
Verge
$0.00167791+4.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000006.84%
Enzyme
$17.96+1.56%
Quickswap
$54.45+2.30%
Blue Zelle
$0.05860789-2.12%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.45-1.01%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15323222+1.69%
CLV
$0.03785442+10.99%
district0x
$0.02750000-1.79%
Star Atlas
$0.00161120+0.28%
Harvest Finance
$25.52+2.97%
Stafi
$0.29545291+0.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00394634+1.50%
Rarible
$1.23+6.03%
Tokemak
$0.71452694+3.66%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01314238+0.92%
Quantstamp
$0.01194875+3.46%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03719171-9.87%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.30-0.19%
Pepe
$0.00000161+5.34%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99993620+0.03%
Dai
$0.99999140+0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

First Leveraged Bitcoin ETF in U.S. Sees $4.2M in Trading Volume Since Debut

The ETF saw about $500K worth of trades in the first 15 minutes.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 5:04 p.m. UTC
AhmadArdity /Pixabay)

AhmadArdity /Pixabay)

Volatility Shares 2x Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded-fund (BITX), the first leveraged crypto ETF in the U.S., started trading on Tuesday, witnessing about $4.2 million of worth of trading volume so far since it went live.

The ETF saw about $500k worth of shares traded in the first 15 minutes, according to data from Bloomberg. The current share price of BITX is around $15.48, after rising as much as 2% to $15.90 since the start of the trading session.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed the ETF to become effective on Friday, setting the stage for it to start trading on Tuesday. A number of futures-based ETF products already trade in the U.S.; however, the SEC has consistently blocked spot products from launching. Other leveraged bitcoin futures products have also failed to secure the necessary approvals to launch.

The first ETF backed by bitcoin futures to launch was ProShares’ BITO, which saw about $1 billion of trading volume on its first day of trading in 2021, according to ProShares, and hauled in some $570 million of assets.

Read more: ProShares' Bitcoin Futures ETF Racks Up Biggest Weekly Inflow in a Year

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BitcoinETF