Crypto Exchange OKX Goes Live With ‘Nitro Spreads,’ Allowing One-Click Basis Trading
Basis traders attempt to earn returns by trading the difference in an asset’s price on two separate markets.
OKX has launched “Nitro Spreads,” a feature on its over-the-counter (OTC) institutional liquid marketplace that allows traders to make complex basis trades in one-click.
Basis trading refers to trading the difference between an asset’s price on two separate markets in an attempt to generate returns, for example, trading the difference of an asset on spot markets vs. futures markets. OKX’s Nitro Spread automates this kind of trade into one-click. Traders can apply this feature across any combination of spot, perpetual and futures contracts listed on the exchange, said the company.
"In the current complex market environment, institutions demand reliability, predictable returns and genuine innovation when choosing a trading venue,” said Lennix Lai, global chief commercial officer at OKX. “This is especially true in basis trading, where precision and flawless execution are paramount,” he added.
Nitro Spread is one of the only basis trading tools in crypto where two legs of the trade are executed via a central order book, according to the press release. Before making the trade, traders can select a guaranteed spread, reducing price slippage.
“Traders can place resting orders with a fixed spread - they do not need to worry about immediate execution,” said Lai. “If the actual spread moves against their chosen spread, their orders will remain passive and not be executed.”
“Spread order book prices are generally more stable than outright books as the instruments are delta neutral,” he continued. “We are working with a variety of liquidity providers to ensure that our users can trade effectively and take advantage of spreads.”
Traders can also execute popular delta one spread strategies like calendar spreads, future rolls and funding rate farming, all in order book format, said the press release.
The exchange’s Nitro Spreads product launched as a preview in May.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.