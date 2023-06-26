Bitcoin Holds Above $30K as Investors Await Historically Strong July, Eye Options Expiry

Thielen noted that bitcoin had followed a pattern this year of rising about $10,000 before falling $5,000 first after the tumult caused by the U.S. banking crisis in March when BTC sank to $20,000 after reaching as high as $25,000 and then following this month’s SEC lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase when it dropped to $25,000 from $30,000. “Now we appear on the way to $35,000 as the expectations for the Bitcoin ETFs approval will bring more U.S. institutions and U.S. retail into this space.”