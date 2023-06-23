Bitcoin Hits One-Year High, Soars Past $31.3K

Most other major cryptos joined bitcoin's upswing. Ether, the second largest crypto in market value, was recently up more than 1.6% to change hands at $1,914. Earlier this week, ETH regained the $1,900 threshold for the first time since early June. Litecoin and DOT, the token of smart contracts platform Polkadot, were recently up more than 5%. AVAX, the native crypto of the Avalanche blockchain, rose nearly as much.