Tron Founder Justin Sun Unstakes $30M of Ether from Lido, Sends Tokens to Huobi
Crypto wallets linked to Sun still hold some $543 million in Lido’s stETH token, according to Arkham Intelligence data.
Crypto billionaire and Tron network founder Justin Sun withdrew $29.7 million of ether (ETH) from liquid staking platform Lido Finance, then sent the tokens to crypto exchange Huobi, blockchain data shows.
Sun’s crypto wallet received a total of 15,805 ETH from Lido’s withdrawal address on Thursday after requesting to unstake the tokens the day before, data by blockchain monitoring platform Arkham Intelligence shows.
A few minutes later, the wallet deposited 15,815 ETH to Huobi through an intermediary address, according to Arkham. Sending tokens to an exchange often signals intention to sell.
After the transaction, crypto wallets linked to Sun still held 287,855 of Lido’s staked ether (stETH) tokens, worth some $543 million, per Arkham.
