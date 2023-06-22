Bitcoin
Tron Founder Justin Sun Unstakes $30M of Ether from Lido, Sends Tokens to Huobi

Crypto wallets linked to Sun still hold some $543 million in Lido’s stETH token, according to Arkham Intelligence data.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJun 22, 2023 at 6:37 p.m. UTC
Justin Sun (CoinDeskTV)

Justin Sun (CoinDeskTV)

Crypto billionaire and Tron network founder Justin Sun withdrew $29.7 million of ether (ETH) from liquid staking platform Lido Finance, then sent the tokens to crypto exchange Huobi, blockchain data shows.

Sun’s crypto wallet received a total of 15,805 ETH from Lido’s withdrawal address on Thursday after requesting to unstake the tokens the day before, data by blockchain monitoring platform Arkham Intelligence shows.

A few minutes later, the wallet deposited 15,815 ETH to Huobi through an intermediary address, according to Arkham. Sending tokens to an exchange often signals intention to sell.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sun unstakes $30 million of staked ETH (Arkham Intelligence)
CoinDesk - Unknown
Sun sends $30 million of ETH to Huobi (Arkham Intelligence)

After the transaction, crypto wallets linked to Sun still held 287,855 of Lido’s staked ether (stETH) tokens, worth some $543 million, per Arkham.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

