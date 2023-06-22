First Mover Americas: BTC Crosses $30K and Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks Networks Gains 15%

Bitcoin extended its rally on Thursday after surpassing the $30,000 mark for the second time this year the day before. Bitcoin rose almost 5% in the past 24 hours to $30,219. The cryptocurrency has been on an upward trajectory since last week after BlackRock announced it had applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Amongst altcoins, Stacks (STX), the native token of Bitcoin layer 2 Stacks Network, gained 16% on the day. Some traders have been speculating that with the recent positive news for bitcoin from institutional players, other assets related to bitcoin have also performed well. For example, litecoin and bitcoin cash are also up on the week.